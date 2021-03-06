Marine Bioresource and Biotechnology Centre established at FM University

Balasore: Today, a centre for marine bioresources and marine biotechnology was established in the Fakir Mohan University at Balasore in the presence of Sri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Union Minister of state for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) & Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, New Delhi, Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo, Minsiter of Higher Education & Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Government of Odisha and Prof Dinabandhu Sahu, Vice Chancellor, F.M University. While lauding the initiative Sri Sarangi said that the Central Government is promoting a lot of activities in the marine and fisheries sector. India has a great potential in the field of marine bioresourecs and can exploit marine fisheries, seaweeds, horseshoe crab and other living resources. Thus, the Central Government will be extending all financial help in the fisheries sector. Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo urged the students to go beyond the textbooks and venture into new knowledge which will benefit the society and make the students self sufficient to face the world in the future.

Prior to this Dr. Sahoo visited the whole campus and interacted with the students and faculty members. He promised that all necessary help will be provided to F.M. University to build it as a world class university. He urged the Vice Chancellor to set up a good convention centre in the university where more such events with large gatherings can be accommodated.

Prof. Sahoo, the Vice Chancellor said that Odisha has a long coastline of 480 kilometers and it is rich in various types of marine bioresources which are not fully exploited due to lack of scientific exploration, trained manpower and high end equipment facilities. He said marine biotechnology has a great future and the centre will study the untapped bioresources of not only the Odisha coast but also the unique Chilika lake which is the largest brackish water ecosystem. The Vice Chancellor urged both the ministers to provide necessary financial help for the centre to make it a world class destination for which Odisha will be proud of. Prof. Sahoo said F.M. university will start a M.Sc in marine bioresource and biotechnology which will be different from other master’s degree courses. It will also develop collaboration with national and international organization in the field of marine bioresources and biotechnology. On this occasion Sri Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, MLA ,Remuna and Sri Swarup Kumar Das, MLA, Balasore Sadar Constituency were also present. The occasion was attended with full enthusiasm by students, teachers and staffs of the University.