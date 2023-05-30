Marie Claire Hong Kong ranks BTS V aka Kim Taehyung as Top ‘Face Genius’ Among Korean Male Stars

Seoul: Fashion magazine Marie Claire Hong Kong recently ranked Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, in first place among the list of “Top 9 Male Star Face Geniuses in K-dramas.”

In South Korea, the term “Face Genius” is used to define a celebrity who has a striking appearance and a perfect face with a golden ratio that stands out from the crowd.

“As a regular patron of the ‘Top 100 Most Handsome Men in the World,’ BTS’s V showcases his flower-boy visuals and exudes a unique charm as both a singer and an actor,” stated Marie Claire Hong Kong.

Other male stars who made it to the list include Hwang Minhyun, Nam Joohyuk, Ahn Hyoseop, Rowoon, Kim Mingyu, Kim Minjae, Cha Eunwoo, and Park Jinyoung.

Furthermore, this year alone, Taehyung has been ranked as “The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023” by more than ten international websites, including Technosports, Fabbon, Jagran TV and True Scoop News.

Taehyung is no stranger to topping beauty rankings, thanks to his stunning looks that uniquely blend delicate Eastern aesthetics and sculptural Western beauty standards. This has earned him widespread recognition as the “Visual Representative of K-pop.”