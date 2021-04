Marginal relief as mercury dips to below 40°C in most places of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha experienced marginal relief from heat today as the maximum temperature in all major towns of Odisha remained below 40°C s except for Sundergarh.

The State Capital, Bhubaneswar recorded 34.9°C while Cuttack registered a maximum temperature of 33.8°C on Friday.

Towns like Angul, Talcher and Titlagarh have not witnessed scorching sun on Friday. These towns usually register high temperature above 40°C in most of the summer season.