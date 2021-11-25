Margasira Month: First Manabasa Gurubar Observed

Bhubaneswar: Odias observed the first Thursday (Gurubar) of ‘Margasira’ (Nov-Dec), the ninth month as per Hindu- Odia Calendar.

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped by women and girls in Odisha on every Thursday of the month of Margasira and this is known as Manabasa Gurubar.

Mahalakshmi, or Laxmi, is the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity and is believed to visit homes in Margasira month.

On the morning of Manabasa Gurubar, Odia women wake up early in the morning and clean the house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. There is a popular belief that Goddess Lakshmi only visits clean houses. So all the dirt is removed and the houses are kept spick and span.

The entrance to the home is decorated with Alpana. Special pujas are offered to Lakshmi and Odia scripture Mahalakshmi Purana is read on all Thursdays.

A regional pot used to measure paddy is filled with freshly harvested paddy and is kept in the puja area, which symbolizes prosperity.