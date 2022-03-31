March 31: Check New Fuel Rates Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prices of petrol and diesel increased again across India including Odisha on Thursday- the ninth increase in the last 10 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus.

As per the latest report, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 85 paisa each per litre in the State. With the fresh hike, the prices of petrol and diesel have touched Rs 108.82 and Rs 98.53 per litre respectively in the State Capital Bhubaneswar.

While petrol is being sold at Rs 114.21 a litre in Malkangiri, the cost of diesel has touched Rs 103.80 per litre in the district on Thursday.

The charges of petrol and diesel are Rs 109.74 and Rs 99.50 per litre respectively in Rourkela. Petrol is priced at Rs 109.33 and diesel is sold at Rs 99.10 in Sambalpur. Similarly, petrol is sold at Rs 108.60 and diesel at 98.39 in Balasore.