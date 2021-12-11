Maradona’s Stolen Hublot Watch Recovered In Assam

Guwahati: A limited-edition Hublot watch that once belonged to the football legend Diego Maradona has been recovered by Assam Police on Saturday.

The watch, worth around Rs 20 lakh, was recovered from an Assam resident who used to work in Dubai and had recently returned to the state, the police said adding that the accused, Wazid Hussein, has been arrested.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was the first to break the story on Twitter. He wrote:

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter:

"In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken."

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the watch belonged to the Argentine and was being “stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe”.

“As informed through central agency by the Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited-edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam. Today morning at 4am we arrested Wazid Hussein from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited-edition watch has been recovered from him,” he said.

According to the police, Hussein worked as a security guard at a company that was storing Maradona’s belongings. In August he had asked to return to India as his father was unwell.

Maradona was seen wearing two Hublot Big Bang watches during the FIFA World Cup 2010 when Hublot launched its Maradona Big Bang Chronograph Limited Edition. The watch has his photo, with arms raised in victory, engraved on the back. It also has his signatures and jersey number.

Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own. He died in 2020.