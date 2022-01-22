Maoists Torch Vehicle Engaged In Road Construction In Rayagada

Rayagada: A truck engaged in the construction of road here was torched down by the Maoists on Friday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Budaguda village under Kalyansingpur police limits in the district.

Reportedly, the truck had been deployed by a company engaged in the construction on National Highway 45.

Two banners of CPI (Maoist) were found near the construction site threatening politicians.

Taking note of the report, an FIR has been registered into the matter. Meanwhile, combing operations have began to track down the culprits, said sources.