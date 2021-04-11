Maoists torch five vehicles in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: The Maoists have again created panic at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh by setting fire to five vehicles on Sunday. The vehicles were engaged by employees for construction of Water Filter Plant near Mingachal river.

The vehicles burnt down were two Earthmovers, two Mixers, and one tractor. This was informed by Bijapur SP Kamal Lochan Kashyap.

Earlier on April 3, 22 jawans were killed and 31 injured following a gun battle with Maoist rebels at Bijapur. This was the deadliest attack of Maoists on security forces this year.

The Ultras had kidnapped CoBRA Commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas during the gun battle and held him as hostage. The security personnel, however, was released after five days through a Praja Court.