Maoists To Observe Martyrs’ Week From Today, Security Tightened

Malkangiri: Security on the borders of Odisha with neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have been beefed up in view of the Martyrs’ week of Maoists, which is being observed by the extremists from today.

Combing operations by DVF and SOG jawans have been intensified in Maoist-affected districts of the state.

All vehicles coming from Andhra, Telengana, and Chhattisgarh to the district are being checked by the security forces.

According to reports, posters and banners by the banned CPI (Maoist) appealing to villagers to observe Martyrs’ Week from July 28 to August 3 have appeared in remote villages of the district.

In the posters, the CPI (Maoist) has appealed to villagers to observe Martyrs’ Week in memory of slain Maoists and to pay homage to them.

Naxalites hold Martyr’s Week events every year to memorialize fighters who were killed fighting government forces.