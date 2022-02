Phulbani: Maoists allegedly set 2 JCB machines on fire at Kiamunda under Phiringia police limits.

The construction equipment and vehicles were being used for road construction.

Reportedly, a Maoist poster threatening poll boycott was recovered from the spot.

With campaigning for panchayat elections gaining momentum, the Maoist warning to voters against participating in the polls has been reported from different parts of the state.