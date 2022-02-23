Maoists Set Ablaze 7 Vehicles In Chattisgarh-Telangana Border

Malkangiri: The maoists set ablaze seven vehicles engaged on Chintagufa bridge construction near Dumagudam area in Telangana and took away 3 vehicles along with them into the jungle.

Reportedly, a group of around 25-30 maoists swooped down on the construction site and then broke the diesel tank and set vehicles on fire and then took away 3 other vehicles into the jungle. The maoists were demanding to halt the bridge construction work in the area for quite some time.

On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and have started combing operations in the area.