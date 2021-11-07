Maoists, Security Forces Exchange Fire In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists during a combing operation in the forest of Kalahandi this morning.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Red Rebels in the area, a team of SOG, DVF and the district police launched a combing operation. When the operational parties were combing the jungle area, sudden unprovoked firing came upon them from the Maoists.

In order to save their lives, operational parties also retaliated and started controlled firing after warning and appealing to the Maoists. However, the Maoists managed to run from that area, taking the benefit of the jungle and hilly terrain.

Subsequently, after the exchange of fire, the area was thoroughly searched.