Maoists, Security Forces Exchange Fire During Combing Ops In Malkangiri Forest

Malkangiri: An exchange of fire is underway between security forces & Maoists in Kerimiti Forest under Mathili Police limits of Malkangiri district, informed SP Prahlad Sahai Meena on Tuesday.

The senior police official, in a press briefing, informed that following information on Maoist activities in Tulsi Hill area personnel of Malkangiri DVF and SOG of Odisha Police launched a combing operation.

Click here to read in Odia

The security forces were between Kirmiti and Chandameta Village when the red rebels opened fire on them. The jawan also retaliated with continuous firing, SP Meena added.

Till the writing of this report, a fierce gunfight was underway between the security forces and the ultras. However, no loss of life has been reported from any side so far.

Police officials said the losses will be accumulated after the gun battle stops and the jawans carry out searches in the area.