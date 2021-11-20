Maoists’ Plan To Blast IED At Pujariput Forest Foiled

Koraput: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel thwarted a deceitful plan of the rebels by tracing an IED at Pujariput forest on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border today.

As per reports, the Special Operation Party of 151 Battalion of BSF recovered IED making materials from along the roadside near Pujhariput Chhak on Ramagiri Gupteshwar road, about 5 km from the Company Operating Base (COB) at Ramagiri in the district.

Later, a team of bomb disposal squad reached the spot and diffused the bomb.

It is worth mentioning that the Maoists blew up a portion of railway tracks in Latehar district of Jharkhand disrupting train services on Barkakana-Garhwa route in the wee hours today.