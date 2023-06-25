Maoists call for bandh over encounter of 3 cadres in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) has called for a bandh in protest following the killing of three of its cadre recently in an encounter in Odisha last month. Several posters seeking support and making the bandh successful have been found at Taprenga village and main road in Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The KKBN division of the Maoists has purportedly released the posters where the red rebels have urged people to observe the day as a people’s movement.

At least three Maoists were killed in an encounter with Odisha Police personnel in the Kalahandi on May 9, 2023. A deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-rank officer also sustained injuries in the encounter.