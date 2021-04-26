Maoists blow up rail track in Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Maoists blew up a small portion of rail track near Lota hill in Chakradharpur in Odisha’s neighbouring state Jharkhand.

According to a police official, a portion of both the up and down track was blown up following which movement of the train on Mumbai-Howrah line was affected as the blast damaged about 2-metre of track.

Following this, an Anti-sabotage check was carried out and restoration work was completed jointly by district police Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad, RPF & railway trackmen.

Besides, the traffic on the other tracks has also been restored.

The blowing up of railway tracks by Naxals and Maoists is quite common in Jharkhand.