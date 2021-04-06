Maoists admit holding Jawan as hostage, advices mediation for release

Bijapur: The Maoists on Tuesday admitted that they have held a jawan as hostage and asked the government to arrange a mediator to free him.

The spokesman of Maoist outfit, Vikalp, issued a press release saying that four Maoist cadres were killed in the gun battle with security men on Saturday.

The press release further said the jawan will remain in their safe custody as long as the government amicably takes up the matter for his release. The government must declare the mediator at the first instance, the release added.

It may be recalled that the security personnel Rakeshswar Singh Manhas was missing since the gun battle on Saturday in which 22 jawans were martyred and over 30 injured. The suspense over the missing jawan is over now with the communication from the Red Rebels.