Rayagada: Panic gripped the residents of the Niyamgiri area of Odisha’s Rayagada district after Maoist posters surfaced in the areas on Thursday morning.

According to reports, some villagers spotted Maoist posters and banners put up in their village. In the posters, they opposed the Republic Day celebration on the foot of Niyamgiri hill.

On getting the information, police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter.