Maoist Posters, Banners Urging People To Boycott Panchayat Polls Appear In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Maoist posters and banners were found at different places in the Baliguda locality of Kandhamal district.

Sudden surfacing of the banners before the panchayat polls has caused anxiety among the locals. Maoists have made their presence felt in the area

In the banners, the red rebels have has urged the people to boycott panchayat elections.

According to sources, several posters and banners were put up at Nuasahi and Pipalsahi areas by the KKBN division of the banned CPI (Maoist).

On getting information, police reached the spot, seized the banners and have launched an investigation.