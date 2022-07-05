Maoist Leader Sabyasachi Panda Admitted To Hospital

Ganjam: Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda was on Tuesday admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here as his health condition deteriorated.

According to reports, the Maoist leader is under treatment at the ENT ward.

Following this, security has been tightened at the hospital.

Sabyasachi Panda, counted among one of the most dreaded Maoist leaders in Odisha, was allegedly involved in several high-profile cases of violence.

Major cases in which Panda was allegedly involved include the sensational murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and his four associates in Kandhamal district in 2008, which had triggered severe ethno-religious riots in the area and eventually led to the collapse of the state’s ruling BJD-BJP alliance. Panda was also allegedly involved in the abduction of two Italian citizens in Kandhamal district in 2012 and the Nayagarh armoury loot.

The Maoist leader, who used to carry the alias Sunil, was on the most-wanted list of Odisha police for over a decade till his arrest during a combing operation in Berhampur on July 18, 2014.