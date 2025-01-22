Top Maoist leader Jayaram Reddy, also known as Chalapati, met his end in a joint police operation along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border this week, marking a major victory for security forces in the region’s ongoing anti-Maoist crackdown.



Reddy, a senior commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), had evaded authorities for decades. However, intelligence sources revealed that his downfall was triggered by a selfie taken with his wife, which inadvertently exposed his location. Cyber-intelligence units tracked the image’s metadata, leading to a highly coordinated joint operation by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police, backed by special forces.



During the intense gun battle, at least 20 Maoists, including Reddy, were neutralized. Authorities seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and crucial Maoist documents from the site.



“This is a significant breakthrough. Reddy was a key strategist and had orchestrated several high-profile attacks over the years,” said a senior security official.



The incident underscores the increasing role of digital footprints in counter-insurgency operations, even among underground militant groups.