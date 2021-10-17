Maoist Hideout Unearthed; Explosives Seized In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A Maoist hideout was unearthed and an enormous amount of explosives dumped by the ultras were seized during a special operation by security forces inside a forest in Malkangiri district.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) in Tulasi hills under Mathili police limits, an intensive search and area domination was conducted by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Border Security Force (BSF) of Odisha Police.

During the operation, a huge cache of detonators, explosives, Maoist kits, uniform, and other incriminating articles have been seized. However, the ultras managed to escape the spot.