Maoist Hide-out Busted After Fierce Encounter In Nuapada

Nuapada: Security forces have busted a Maoist hideout in Patdhara forest area bordering Chhatisgarh, following a fierce encounter under Boden PS limits.

Acting on reliable inputs about a huge camping of the rebels in large numbers in dense forest area, an anti-naxal operation was launched by combined security forces of SOG, DVF and CRPF on July 6.

The SOG was on a search operation in Patdhara forest area when around 60-80 hidden armed Naxalites being lead by Murli @ Sangram Reddy, Debji, Jayaram @ Chhalpati, Kartik @ Dashru, Jayaram @ Guddu, Anju @ Padma, Sangita, Janila, Parvati, Soni and others opened indiscriminate fire towards the security forces.

The team retaliated and counter-fired in self-defense. Due this, the Naxals fled the area.

After the Exchange of Fire, the security forces recovered the below-mentioned items:- One Air Gun, 5 Nos of Battery (12 V), Baofeng Walkie talkie set-, Radios, Power Bank, Bluetooth Speaker, Solar Plate, Knives, Scissors, Stapler, Wrist Watches, Screwdriver, Wire bundle, Battery Charger, and other articles.