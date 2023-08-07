Maoist Dump Unearthed In Malkangiri; Rocket Launcher, Arms & Ammunitions Seized

Malkangiri: The 142 battalion troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday unearthed a Maoist dump from Bejangiwada Reserve Forest in Malkangiri district and seized a huge cache of IED-making materials, arms & ammunitions seized including a country-made rocket launcher.

“On the basis of specific information, on 07 Aug 2023, the BSF troops of 142 Bn BSF carried out an Operation in the general area of Bejangiwada Reserve Forest. During a search in the targeted area, the Ops party located Maoist dumps in the Reserve Forest, near Amapadar-Elkanur village and Bodiluguda-Brundamamdi axis, under Kalimela PS limits in Malkangiri district,” read a press note from the BSF.

According to the BSF, one Rifle 303, 11 Barrel (SBML) 1 Magazine 303, 15 Hand Grenade improvised, one Hand Grenade with key, three country-made guns, two 51 MM Mortar Bomb, one Gas welding machine regulator set, 112 Drill bit of various sizes, 42 nos of 303 live cartridges, 250 mtrs of electric wire, one country made rocket launcher, seven charger clip (303 Amn), one gas regulator nozzle set (gas welding), 11 Iron weight, two Bren.303 LMG spare barrels, 29 Gelatin Sticks, five packets of Aluminium Nitrate, 30 Electric Detonators, and nine synthetic waist belts, have been recovered from the Maoist dump.

BSF has been carrying out relentless Operations in highly Naxal-affected districts of Malkangiri and Koraput in South Odisha. Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on ever-growing dominance of Security Forces, the BSF said.

Earlier this area used to be highly influenced by Maoists and their sympathisers. The Maoist outfits would keep IED-making materials and arms/ammunition at isolated and secluded places to be used against the SFs/Police operating in these areas.

BSF is actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area. In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations would continue to make the area safe for SFs as well as locals.