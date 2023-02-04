Maoist Dump Busted In Kalahandi; Arms & Detonators Seized

Kalahandi: Security forces on Friday busted a Maoist hideout in Kalahandi district and seized a huge cache of arms, explosives and other items used by Maoists during a combing operation.

According to reports, troops of the CRPF were combing Bhuruti forest under Narla police limits when they stumbled upon this dump.

During the operation, the CRPF personnel recovered two guns and other items belonging to the left-wing extremists from the spot.

The items seized included – 11 Electric detonators, Gun Power, a Maoist banner, Naxal literature, Electric wires, an electric extension board, four batteries, polythene sheets, an axe, clothes, medicines, syringes and needles, sources said.

Following the discovery of this dump, security has been tightened and search intensified in the area and its periphery.