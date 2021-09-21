Maoist Couple Surrenders Before Chhattisgarh Police

Malkangiri: A Maoist couple, hailing from Odisha’s Malkangiri, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered before the Sukma police of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Police said that the couple was involved in multiple attacks on security forces in the recent past.

According to police sources, Madkam Aayta (25), involved in at least 17 Naxal-related incidents, and his wife Padaam Pojje (23) turned themselves in before police officials in Sukma town citing their disillusionment with “hollow” and “inhuman” Maoist ideology.

The duo also said they were impressed by a Naxal rehabilitation drive launched by the district police.

While Aayta was active as a “commander” of the Kerlapal LOS (local organisation squad), his wife Pojje was active as a “deputy commander” in the same squad, sources said.

Both were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 each and will be provided more facilities as per provisions of the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy for Naxals, sources added.