Nuapada: The SOG team of Odisha police on Friday busted a Maoist camp in a forest near Bhainsamundi village in Nuapada district and seized a huge cache of explosives.

Approximately 500 electric detonators, five reels of safety fuse, five improvised IED switches, two decomposed SBGL rounds, one decomposed gelatin stick, and a collection of Naxalite literature were recovered from the spot, SP Gundala Raghavendra Reddy informed at a press conference.

Acting on a tip-off on the movement of the ultras, the team of cops launched a combing operation involving two Special Operations Group (SOG) teams in Patdhara and Sunabeda reserve forests. On Friday morning, an SOG team spotted a Maoist camp and conducted a raid. Sources said the Naxals possibly fled before the security personnel arrived. Police recovered five IED switches and other materials from the camp, which was set up in a dense forest near Bhaismundi village.

The recovery suggests the site served as a temporary hideout of CPI (Maoist) cadres. Another security team was deployed on Friday evening to intensify the search operation in the region. In the evening the Maoist materials were seized, and they belonged to the DGN (Dhamtari, Gariaband, Nuapada) CPI Maoist group, said police.