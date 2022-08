Kandhamal: A Maoist camp has been busted by the security personnel near Sumangi village of Gochhapada police station in Kandhamal district.

According to reports, Kandhamal SP Vineet Agarwal, SOG and DVF Jawan launched a combing operation in the forest and seized Maoist materials.

The Maoists, however fled from the camp before the security personnel reached there. Combing operation has been intensified in the area.