Maoist Camp Busted in Kalahandi, Huge Cache of Materials Seized

Kalahandi: Police busted a Maoist camp inside the Putrimahul forest of the Madanpur-Rampur area on the Kalahandi-Kandhamal border and seized a huge cache of materials; informed the Kalahandi SP Abhilash G in a press conference.

On the 13th of August, the police received information from reliable sources about the existence of the Maoist camp. Four teams of SOG under the direction of SP Abhilash G carried out a combing operation in that area. On 14th August The Jawans confronted about 10-12 Maoists inside the forest.

The Maoists were asked to surrender before the police. But they opened fire on the police and managed to escape into the dense forest.

Afterwards, during the search operation, the cops found a Maoist camp and seized materials like kit bags, umbrellas, detonators, electric wires, axes, belts, torches, sand knives, firecrackers, Maoist books, medicines and other useful items. The Search operation is still in progress, said SP Abhilash.