Maoist Camp Busted In Kalahandi Forest

Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi police have busted a Maoist camp in Kanchan forest of Paharhapadar Reserve Forest within Bijepur police station limits of Kalahandi district.

On receiving information about the movement of armed CPI Maoist, and on the instructions of Kalahandi Superintendent of Police Abilash G, the SOG jawans carried out a combing operation and came across the Maoist hideout in the Kanchanmuhin forest on Friday night.

On seeing movement on security forces, the red rebels abandoned their camp and escaped into the deep forest by taking advantage of thick bushes and hard terrains.

The SOG jawans seized two kit bags, one pair of Maoist uniforms, 15 meters of electric wire, 9 detonators, a blanket, a tin carrier, a plastic jar, 3 plastic buckets and some medicines from the Maoist camp.

After seizing the materials, the security forces destroyed the Maoist camp

Addressing a presser at the district police barrack here today, Kalahandi SP Abilash G. said that the combing operation is still underway due to the presence of Maoists in various forests of the Kalahandi district.