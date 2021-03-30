Maoist Camp Busted After Exchange Of Fire In Kandhamal

Phulbani: Security forces busted a Maoist camp near Raighara village under Gochhada police limits in Kandhamal district.

Addressing a presser, SP Vinit Agrawal said an anti-Maoist operation was launched by a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Volunteer Force (DVF) near Raighara after input on movement of the Maoists on March 28.

While combing was underway, ultras resorted to heavy firing from an advantageous position. The police party took cover and tried to persuade the Maoists to surrender. When the rebels did not respond and continued firing, police retaliated in self-defense.

However, the Maoists managed to escape from the spot.

During the search, the forces unearthed the Maoist dump.

Police has recovered some incriminating articles including a 12 V Battery, 30 metres flexible wire, umbrellas, 2 pairs of shoes, a knife and some raw food materials.