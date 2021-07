Bolangir: Police here on Monday detained a Maoist cadre and his associate near Boudh-Kandhamal border in Gudbhela.

The militant has been identified as Sujan, a member of the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division of the Maoists.

According to reports, the duo was caught while they were reportedly heading towards Khaprakhol in Bolangir.

However, further details regarding the duo were not revealed immediately.