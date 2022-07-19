Maoist Articles Seized During Combing Op In Kandhamal Forest

Phulbani: A number of items including medicines, wires, axe, and other incriminating articles were recovered during a joint operation by the security forces near Tilki village under Baliguda police station in the district.

Acting on the direction of Kandhamal SP Vinit Agrawal, the personnel Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) carried a combing operation in the forest area. During the search operation, the security forces came across a Maoist camp.

This led to the recovery of electric wire, jug, axe, glasses, torch, rope, umbrella, steel plate, tiffin box, water bottle, etc.

Notably, on June 22, Ashok Pune, a hard core Maoist and area committee member, from Dala village under Vasa Gudathana in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, had surrendered before SP Vinit Agrawal.

Worth mentioning that due to intense combing operations and tactics by Kandhamal SP Vinit Agrawal, the Maoist organisation in the district is weakening day by day.