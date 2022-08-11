Manushi Chhillar Stuns In Purple Monokini Paired With A Sequined Shrug: Take A look

New Delhi: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is the fashionista who can carry off any look with great panache. She dazzles every frame with her million-dollar smile.

Recently, she essayed the role of an Indian princess in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj‘; and while her new beach look is notably different and fashionably dissimilar, we are loving it nonetheless.

In a series of photographs shared on Instagram, Chhillar — as part of a campaign with a leading hospitality company — posed on a beach in Goa, and brought the essence of the place in her sartorial choice.

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐚 (@theleela)

</>