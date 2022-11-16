Manushi Chhillar Looks Breath-Taking In Black Cut-Out Dress

New Delhi: Actor and former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar never fail to amaze her fans and followers with her fashion sense.

Now Manushi has shared pictures of herself from a new photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, “And then there’s always red lipstick.” Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni also dropped Manushi’s photos and wrote, “A ravishing red pout for this smokeshow with sunkissed dewy skin.”

Take A look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by namratasoni (@namratasoni)

</>