Manu Patricio Joins Odisha FC As Goalkeeping Coach

Bhubaneswar: Manu Patricio has joined Odisha FC as the new goalkeeping coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

We are delighted to announce our new Goalkeeping Coach Manuel Patricio Rodrigues ahead of the eighth season of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL). 🧤 Bienvenido, Manuel 💜#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 7, 2021

Patricio replaces Spain’s Joaquin Valerio Olivera, who had to step down for personal reasons and returned to Spain due to a family emergency.