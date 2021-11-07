Odisha FC
Sport

Manu Patricio Joins Odisha FC As Goalkeeping Coach

By PragativadiNews
0 0

Bhubaneswar: Manu Patricio has joined Odisha FC as the new goalkeeping coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Patricio replaces Spain’s Joaquin Valerio Olivera, who had to step down for personal reasons and returned to Spain due to a family emergency.

PragativadiNews 8734 posts 0 comments
