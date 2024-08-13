Manu Bhaker’s father clears the air as fans link her with Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: A video of Manu Bhaker, her mother Sumedha Bhaker, meeting Neeraj Chopra sent the internet into a frenzy, as people joked that she was talking to the javelin star to see if he was a suitable match for her daughter. Following the viral memes and posts, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, has opened up, sharing that she is “still too young” and they are “not thinking of her marriage.”

Manu Bhaker’s father is not the only one who addressed this viral speculation. Neeraj Chopra’s uncle also opened up about the situation. “Just as Neeraj brought the medal, the entire country got to know about it. Similarly, when he marries, then everyone will know,” he told the outlet.

Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra hail from Haryana. While Manu is the most successful Indian woman shooter in history, Neeraj is the javelin star of India and scripted history in the Tokyo Olympics by being the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic title in athletics.