Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan bag gold medals in 10m air pistol events at Asian Airgun Championship

Indian pistol shooters won all four available gold medals for the second day running at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday.

While Tokyo Olympian Manu Bhaker, 20, eked out a narrow 17-15 win over Esha Singh in the junior women’s 10m air pistol event. Rhythm Sangwan, 18, beat Palak 16-8 to clinch the gold medal in the senior women’s 10m air pistol competition.

Later in the day, the Indian men’s senior and junior 10m air pistol teams also claimed gold medals in their respective events.

The seniors’ team of Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Vijayveer Sidhu registered an upset 16-14 victory over a strong South Korean team comprising 2018 world champions Lee Daemyung and Park Daehun along with Mok Jin Mun.

Meanwhile, the juniors team of Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana and Varun Tomar saw off Uzbekistan’s Mukhammad Kamalov, Nuriddin Nuriddinov and Ilkhombek Obidjonov 16-2 in the final event of the day.

With the four gold medals and a silver each from Esha Singh and Palak on Wednesday, the Indian shooting team leads the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 medals table with 34 medals, which include 22 golds, eight silvers and four bronze.

The airgun shooting championship, being held at the Daegu International Shooting Range, features competitions for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events. The event will conclude on November 18.