Manu Bhaker leads India’s junior women’s 10m air pistol team to gold medal at Asian Airgun Ch’ship

Indian pistol shooters Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Shikha Narwal combined to win the gold medal in the junior women’s 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea on Thursday.

The Indian shooting team, up against the South Korean team comprising two-time world championships medallist Jiin Yang, Minseo Kim, and Juhee Kim, won the final 16-12 at the Daegu International Shooting Range to win India’s 23rd gold medal at the continental meet.

Later in the day, India’s senior women’s 10m air pistol team of Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar and Palak won the silver medal after going down 16-12 to the South Korean team comprising London 2012 champion Kim Jangmi, world championships silver medallist Kim Bomi and Hyunyoung Yoo.

With 23 golds, nine silvers and four bronze, the Indian shooting team leads the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 medals table with 36 medals. South Korea follows India on the table with 26 medals – four golds, 14 silvers and eight bronze.

The airgun shooting championship features competitions for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events. The event will conclude on Friday.