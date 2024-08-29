Mansukh Mandaviya, Raksha Khadse Pay Floral Tribute to Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Ms Raksha Khadse commemorated National Sports Day by paying floral tribute to Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi today.

The event marked a significant tribute to the sports icon, whose legacy continues to inspire athletes across the country.

Following the tribute, Dr Mandaviya and Ms Khadse proceeded to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to promote the message of fitness and sports. Addressing a lively gathering, Dr Mandaviya reiterated his message urging all citizens to dedicate at least one hour to outdoor sports on National Sports Day, reflecting the broader initiative to foster a culture of sports and physical fitness across India.

“We have to make our nation ‘Viksit Bharat’ when we celebrate our 100 years of Independence in 2047,” stated Dr. Mandaviya. “In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of ‘Jo Khelenge, Wo Khilenge,’ we must all actively embrace sports. As one of the youngest nations globally, maintaining physical and mental well-being through sports is crucial to our progress,” he added.

Emphasizing the environmental benefits of physical activity, Dr Mandaviya advocated for cycling as a sustainable form of exercise. “Cycling is not only the best workout but also an eco-friendly mode of transport for short distances. It is a powerful tool against the challenges of global warming and climate change. Cycling is the best solution to pollution,” he remarked, encouraging citizens to adopt cycling for both health and environmental reasons.

The day’s celebrations continued with both Ministers participating in a spirited Tug of War and a friendly football match alongside officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Their active involvement underscored the day’s theme of active participation and sportsmanship.

The event at JLN Stadium was a vibrant spectacle, featuring a wide array of indoor and outdoor sports activities. In a demonstration of collective enthusiasm, nearly 700 employees of SAI actively participated in the day’s sporting events. The diverse range of activities included competitive matches and recreational games, highlighting the importance of regular physical activity and sports engagement.