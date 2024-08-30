Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training Programme

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched the “Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training” (RESET) Programme on the occasion of National Sports Day in New Delhi.

Speaking about the RESET Programme, Dr Mandaviya said, “RESET Programme is aimed at empowering our retired sportspersons who have played for the country and brought immense laurels to the nation. The programme will support retired athletes on their career development journey by empowering them with the necessary knowledge and skills and making them more employable.”

He mentioned that the RESET programme will bridge the gap between generations, allowing the unique skills of our retired athletes to benefit the new generation of aspiring athletes. Their rich experience will serve as a foundation for nurturing future champions, contributing to the growth of sports in India and fostering nation-building, he added.

Union Minister urged all retired sportspersons to apply for this initiative and actively contribute to the country’s sports ecosystem. He mentioned that the Government is committed to supporting our retired sportspersons in every possible way.

RESET Programme represents a significant step towards recognizing and utilizing the invaluable experience and expertise of our retired athletes.

The athletes, who have retired from an active sports career and are aged between 20-50 years and who have been winners of an International Medal/participants in international events or have been National medallists/State medallists/participants in competitions recognized by National Sports Federations/Indian Olympic Association/Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports are eligible to apply for courses under RESET Programme. The applications will be invited through a dedicated portal.

Initially, the programmes will be of two levels based on educational qualifications viz., Class 12th and above and Class 11th and below.

For this pilot phase of the RESET Programme, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) will be the lead institute to implement the Programme.

The programme will be offered in hybrid mode consisting of self-paced learning through a dedicated portal, along with on-ground training and internship.

Internships will be provided in sports organizations, sporting competitions/training camps, and leagues. Further, placement assistance, guidance for entrepreneurial ventures, etc. will be provided upon successful completion of the course.

The registration process will start today on the portal https://lnipe.edu.in/resetprogram/. The course will start after due evaluation for which the participants will be intimated.