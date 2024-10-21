New Delhi: Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launched “eShram – One Stop Solution” in New Delhi today.

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry of Labour & Employment were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Mandaviya emphasized the growing trust in the eShram portal, noting, “Every day, around 60,000 to 90,000 workers are joining the eShram platform, which demonstrates their confidence in this initiative.” He said that eShram – One Stop Solution will provide seamless access to different Social Security Schemes to the unorganised workers registered on eShram,

Dr. Mandaviya also highlighted that the primary purpose of the eShram One Stop Solution is to simplify the registration process for unorganised workers and facilitate their access to government welfare schemes. “This platform will act as a bridge, connecting the workers to the numerous benefits offered by the government and making the registration process easier and more transparent,” he said.

Dr Mandaviya urged all unorganised workers to register on the eShram portal and take advantage of the various welfare schemes designed for their benefit. He emphasized that onboarding to the platform will enable workers to access a wide range of social security and welfare initiatives launched by the government, aimed at improving their livelihoods and ensuring their well-being.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje emphasised the integration of the State government portal with eShram in order to ensure last-mile connectivity. This initiative will also help in ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries, State/ District-wise, she added.

One Stop Solution entails consolidating and integrating data from various Central Ministries/ Departments into a single repository as per the recent Budget Announcement and 100-day agenda of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Key welfare schemes such as the One Nation One Ration Card, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, National Social Assistance Programme, National Career Service, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan etc. have been integrated with eShram, and onboarding of other welfare schemes is also in progress.

Ms Sumita Dawra, Secretary, of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, pointed out that eShram One Stop Solution will serve as a facilitator to enable seamless access to various Government schemes for unorganised workers. She informed that the ongoing exercise of ‘One Stop Solution’ will continue to integrate all Social Security/ Welfare Schemes on eShram Portal.

During the first 100 hundred days of the new Government, several meetings were held with concerned Ministries/ Departments to integrate their Social Security / Welfare Schemes with eShram demonstrating a good example of the whole Government’s approach to the welfare of unorganised workers.

eShram portal was launched by the Ministry of Labour & Employment on 26th August 2021, and more than 30 crore workers have already registered themselves on eShram in a span of 3 years.

