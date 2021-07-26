Man’s Lifeless Body Found From Temple Premise

Khurda: A man allegedly ended his life inside the compound of the Bhagbati Temple at Sarkana village under Balakati Police Outpost in Khurda district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Tukuna Nayak of the village.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body hanging in the temple premise today morning. On receiving informed, Balakati police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

The family member and villagers claimed that Nayak was mentally ill.