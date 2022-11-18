Man’s Headless Body Recovered In Balasore; Two Held

Balasore: A body with no head was found in Khan Nagar area under Sadar police limits in Balasore district. Police have also arrested a husband-wife duo in connection with the case.

Aa per reports, Sridhar Dalabehera, Fakir Nayak and his wife Sumitra Nayak of Nayagarh district were residing in Khan Nagar area and working for the ‘Basudha’ project in the area. However, an extramarital affair developed between Sridhar and Sumitra. Subsequently, they decided to stay. Being upset over the incident, Fakir left the place and went to his village.

On November 5, Sridhar and Sumitra had an argument over some issue. The situation turned ugly after the woman killed him by severing his head with an axe while he was sleeping.

When Sumitra informed the whole incident to her husband he reached Balasore and the couple dumped the headless body at a bushy backyard in the locality.

The accused duo then headed towards Nayagarh on the two-wheeler and disposed off the head midway at an under-construction drain near Chatabara Chhak in Bhadrak.