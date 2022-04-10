Man’s Decomposed Body Found Stuffed In Sack In Sundargarh 

Sundargarh: A decomposed body of a man was found stuffed in a sack near a pond in Badagan area of Sundargarh district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted a sack filled with something lying under suspicious conditions near the pond and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and found a decomposed body after opening the sack.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, police is suspecting murder to be the cause of the death.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.