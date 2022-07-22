Man’s Decomposed Body Found In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A decomposed body of a 58-year-old man has been found in Shastri Nagar area in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Banabasi Behera. He was living in a rented house in Shastri Nagar. He was working as a carpenter. It is suspected that the incident has taken place two days ago.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the neighbours noticed some foul smell coming out from Behera’s house and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem procedure and the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

Moreover, it was learnt that a woman was also living with Banabasi. However, she has been missing since the body has been found.