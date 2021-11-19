Man’s Body With Throat Slit Recovered From Locked House In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police on Friday recovered the body of a person lying in a pool of blood from a locked house near a dry fish godown under Town police limits in Jharsugda district.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Singh.

The incident came to the fore after a relative of Sandeep visited his rented house. As Sandeep did not open the door, his relative informed the house owner about the same.

Later, they broke open the door and found the blood-soaked body of Sandeep and informed the police regarding this.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he has committed suicide by slitting his throat with a knife. Further investigation is underway, the police said.