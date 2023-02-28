Man’s Body With Injury Marks Found In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An unidentified body of a man with injuries on his face and head was found lying on a road near Ramuni village under Sadar police station in Keonjhar district.

Police said that the body of the man, who is believed to be in his late 30s, was spotted by locals and some blood-stained stones were also found lying near it.

Preliminary probe suggests that he was murdered by hitting stones or bricks on the face and head, investigators said.

Police have registered a case in the matter. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for autopsy. A probe has been launched into the matter.