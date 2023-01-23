Man’s Body Recovered From Trolley Bag: Three Including Deceased’s Wife Held

Khurda: Police have arrested three persons including the wife of the man, whose body was found in a trolley bag on Sunday.

For unversed, the body of a man was found stuffed in a trolley bag in Haripur forest under Nachuni police jurisdiction in Khordha district on Sunday.

Some locals spotted the trolley bag in Haripur forest under Nachuni police limits in the district. On opening the bag, they found a dead man inside it and informed the police. The police team found some empty liquor bottles and glasses near the body.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.