Man’s Body Recovered From Pond In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The body of a man was recovered from a pond at Mahisamandi village under Patana Block in Keonjhar district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Lambodar Nayak (46).

According to reports Lambodar had gone to take bath and did not return home for long. Following this, the family member of the deceased launched a frantic search and found the body floating in the pond late at night.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot and fished out the body from the water bodies.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.